SaddleBrooke has now officially become a Firewise community with recognition granted by the Firewise USA organization. Our two homeowners associations worked together this year to gather the needed information, host activities to promote Firewise awareness and share information across our community on steps homeowners can take to prevent and reduce damage from wildfires to our homes and common areas.

By taking steps to reduce wildfire risks, we become a more resilient community. But our work isn’t done. Our Firewise teams are continuing their work to help educate homeowners about steps each of us can take to prevent damage from wildfires and working with our common area staffs to support actions they are taking to reduce the risks from wildfires.

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We’re also planning a community-wide event for February 2027 and working to get our team members qualified to conduct Firewise assessments of individual properties at homeowners’ requests. Finally, we’re beginning to investigate which insurance companies offer discounts for homes in Firewise communities.

Stay tuned for more Firewise tips!