In 2025, Sonoran Desert Corvettes of Tucson (SDCT) chose SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) as its Charity of the Year. As their donation to SBCO, SDCT members purchased and delivered backpacks filled with school supplies for students as well as a lot of supplies for local teachers.

When SDCT selected SBCO as its Charity of the Year for 2026 and expressed an interest in again providing students with backpacks filled with supplies, SBCO president Laura Pauli checked with nearby school districts about their needs. The Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District was interested and provided a list of supplies needed by seventh and eighth grade students.

Parents with school-aged children are faced with lots of “back to school” expenses. Many families struggle to pay for new clothing and school supplies as well as the fees and equipment for extra-curricular activities. This is especially true for low-income families, like those whose students are enrolled in the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District where 84 percent of the students qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program.

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SDCT members took advantage of Amazon Prime Days to purchase the backpacks and school supplies at the best possible prices, helping maximize the impact of every donation. The backpacks then were delivered to the SBCO office at Ste. L in the SaddleBrooke business complex. An SBCO volunteer used the Kids’ Closet van to deliver them to the Leonor Hambly K-8 School in Winkelman.

“School supplies are expensive, and rising prices make it difficult for many families to make ends meet,” said Ron Salmon, SDCT President. “SDCT was pleased to provide students with the materials they need. Education is one of the best ways to help children become successful adults, and the Corvette community has a tremendous passion for supporting local charities.”

Thanks to the generosity of SDCT members, students will head back to school with the supplies they need to succeed, while demonstrating once again that the Corvette community is about much more than great cars—it’s about making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.