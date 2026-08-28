Senior Village is often asked for recommendations regarding service providers and community resources. Because we are committed to remaining neutral and avoiding even the appearance of endorsing commercial entities, Senior Village does not provide referrals or recommendations. However, we do pay attention to programs and organizations that may be of value to residents of our community. In that spirit, we would like to make readers aware of several resources that may be helpful.

One such resource is the EMS Membership Program offered by the Golder Ranch Fire District and approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services. For a modest annual household fee, the program provides ambulance transportation coverage for members of the household. Even with insurance a ride in an ambulance can be expensive. But not if you are enrolled in the EMS Membership Program. The annual fee for a household (not for each person) is under $120. Residents can learn more, enroll, renew, or pay the annual fee online at grfdaz.gov

Another service available to SaddleBrooke residents is Dispatch Health, which has partnered with TMC Health to provide same-day medical care in the home. There is no enrollment fee, and insurance is processed much like a traditional office visit. When requested, trained medical professionals will come directly to your home to provide care, including certain lab work and X-rays. This service may be especially beneficial for individuals who are ill, mobility-limited, or prefer to avoid a trip to an urgent care facility or emergency room. Visit dispatchhealth.com for more information.

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Finally, Central Arizona Aging is a nonprofit organization serving seniors in Pinal and Gila Counties, including SaddleBrooke. Their programs and services address a variety of needs that fall outside the mission and scope of Senior Village. Visit caaging.org to learn more about the services they provide.

Senior Village shares this information solely as a community resource and not as an endorsement of any organization or service provider. As always, residents are encouraged to evaluate services carefully and determine what best meets their individual needs.