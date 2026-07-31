In 2025, enthusiastic Walk for Kids participants enjoyed sunny weather and camaraderie on their trip around the Ridgeview Boulevard loop.

Each fall SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. In 2026, the walk will be held at 9 am on Saturday, November 14. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Each year, SBCO’s programs touch the lives of approximately 6,000 students with new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2026 Walk for Kids will begin online on Tuesday, September 8 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $15 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, September 8 and runs through Friday, November 13, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Blvd. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event. However, please register by Thursday, October 15 to ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size.

Talk to your friends and neighbors about forming a Walk for Kids team! Walking with your pals while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning in the fall.

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