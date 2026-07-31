Each fall SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. In 2026, the walk will be held at 9 am on Saturday, November 14. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+ mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Each year, SBCO’s programs touch the lives of approximately 6,000 students with new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2026 Walk for Kids will begin online on Tuesday, September 8 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $15 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

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If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, September 8 and runs through Friday, November 13, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Blvd. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event. However, please register by Thursday, October 15 to ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size.

Talk to your friends and neighbors about forming a Walk for Kids team! Walking with your pals while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning in the fall.