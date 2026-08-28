Don't ask me why, but recently, I got to thinking that I have some weird musings. I wonder if our universe ever ends? Why do cows moo? Can Iran ever behave?

I have wondered what debris lay on the shoulders of the roadway leading into SaddleBrooke from Route 77. Unfortunately, my queries are doomed because I can't stop and find out. I must quickly drive by—my Breyers ice cream has already begun melting in the heat.

Too bad. Here was another missed opportunity. Another blown chance to discover what debris awaited uncovering. But one day last month things were different. I had no ice cream in the trunk, no melting issues with which to contend. Today was THE day. The great unearthing.

I parked on the shoulder between the SaddleBrooke entrance and the SaddleBrooke Preserve approach. So, off went this rubbish collector, with his canvas bag in hand. I walked, stooped and bent for about one-mile and collected litter from both sides of the road.

Later that afternoon, like a child emptying his pillowcase filled with Halloween trick or treat treasures, I emptied my collection sack and sorted what amounted to be a stockpile of junk.

What I collected

Household items

3 hand towels

2 mop heads

4 paper napkins

Building supplies

2 34” Rubber insulation tubes

1 37”x26" Roofing shing

1 18”x12" sheet rock panel

1 7”x6" flooring tile

1 4"x4" gasket

3 cardboard wrappers

Alcoholic beverage containers

5 whiskey bottles, Fleischmann’s most popular

4 beer cans

1 beer bottle

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Soft plastics

1 60”x11" patio pole cover

1 36”x10” insulation sheathing

5 grocery bags

2 soft drink bottles

2 juice containers

Paper products

1 Grandma's oatmeal-raisin cookie wrapper

1 ad for custom window installation

1 Starbucks bag

1 ad for $19 home cleaning visit

1 ad for patio pavers

2 opened envelopes

Personal/Hygiene items

5 surgical gloves

2 vape dispensers

1 condom wrapper

My Take Away

Now two weeks later, I ask myself, was it worth it? Did I learn anything from this insanity?

What I Learned

I had an itch and scratched it. I knew I had better scratch it before it was too late. I am 81 years old. Like insects, rubbish can be categorized into many groupings. Like the slogan claims, litter can be put in its place, but someone other than the litterer has to do it. Otherwise, it remans as litter. Motorists drive dangerously fast along SaddleBrooke Boulevard, ample reason to discourage others from duplicating my adventure. No drivers knew or cared what I was doing or why I was doing it. No one honked a hello or waved to me. I would never again repeat this process, especially when the temperature is 104º. Finally, I celebrated when a huge Waste Management truck carried Rich’s rubbish to its appropriate destination—the Pinal County landfill.

Comments? Contact Rich, an Air Force veteran, by email at rad4999@gmail.com.