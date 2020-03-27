Matthew Goodwin will address this question at the Thursday, May 21 Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries lecture. Dr. Goodwin will examine the philosophy of communicating issues related to climate science. His presentation will look at several questions including: why do so many people reject the science of global warming; what are the rhetorical devices most often used to confuse people about the science and what are the more effective ways to talk about and communicate what is happening with our climate. Dr. Goodwin posits that most challenges made are not really about the science, but about previously held behavioral commitments. This lecture will present some surprising theories about best practices for communicating climate science.
Matthew Goodwin has a PhD in Philosophy. He is currently a Senior Lecturer in the Philosophy Department of Northern Arizona University, where he specializes in environmental ethics and phenomenology. Dr. Goodwin was a recent participant in a National Endowment for the Humanities summer seminar on extending Aldo Leopold’s “Land Ethic.”
He is co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona.
The lecture will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the Desert View Theater. There is no cost for this lecture.