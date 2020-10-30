Since quietly and successfully reopening with one Sunday service on Sunday, September 13, Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke has stepped up the pace of resuming its return to pre-pandemic activities. First, it was announced that the Church will be offering two services, starting Sunday, November 1. Now, in a creative utilization of current technology, the Church will be offering a Zoom Bible study.
The Bible study will begin on Wednesday, October 28, featuring six weekly sessions. Bible study begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Vadis. An outstanding preacher and teacher with a scholarly grasp of scripture, Pastor Jim is one of the retired Pastors who serve Resurrection Church on a rotating basis. For the past few years Pastor Jim has usually offered two Bible studies per year to the SaddleBrooke community.
“Amos without Andy” is the focus and you will read what a subsistence farmer did and said 2,750 years ago that we still quote often, “Let justices flow down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Warning: Amos can confront and irritate you, just as he confronted and irritated people long ago.
To sign up for the Bible study, contact Kristina Randolph at the main campus in Oro Valley. Reach out by telephone to (520) 575-9901 or Krandolph@orovalley.org.
The Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds two all-denominational Sunday services, one at 8:45 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m. The 45-minute services are held in the Vermillion Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse. All are welcome.
Working together, the Church and the HOA have strived to establish an ultra-safe worship environment. Since social distancing is observed, attendance is limited to 50; masks are required; hand sanitizer is available; names of attendees are taken for possible tracking purposes; there is no singing; and the Vermillion Room is sanitized between services.