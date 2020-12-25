Despite the face masks and social distancing required to prevent COVID-19 transmission, along with fewer volunteers than in years past, SBCO delivered 62 Thanksgiving baskets to families in Oracle.
Each basket contained:
- 1 frozen turkey
- 2 boxes of stovetop dressing
- 5 lbs. of potatoes
- 1 can of cranberry sauce
- 1 large can of sweet potatoes
- 2 cans of green beans
- 2 cans of corn
- 3 lb. bag of onions
- Stalks of celery
- 1 bag of oranges
- A container of Cool Whip
- 1 pumpkin pie
- A package of dinner rolls
- 1 bag of rice
- 1 bag of dried beans
All of these food items were delivered to each family in a new plastic laundry basket.
This year’s program was once again led by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke. Their helpers, SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, included Donna O'Shea, Sue Southworth, Diane Swalve, Glenn Tewksbury (who drove the Kid’s Closet van), Steve Groth (who drove the U-Haul truck), Ted Pierce, Jack Allison, Bud Fairbanks, and Greg Jolly.
The baskets were delivered on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Mountain Vista school and the Social Service Center in Oracle for pick up by families in need. The program was paid for by SBCO, as part of its mission of helping kids in our area. Fortunately, Mona and Mark have agreed to lead this program again in 2021!