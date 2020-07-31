George Rivas is a bilingual student who graduated from high school with a 3.7 grade point average and studied piano for nine years. He volunteered at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, the Casa Maria Food Kitchen and served as a Eucharistic Minister at the Santa Catalina Catholic Church. In 2017, the Diocese of Tucson awarded George their Saint John Paul II Youth Award. George is majoring in Political Science at the University of Arizona and plans to minor in Arabic. He hopes to work in a U. S. Embassy as a Foreign Service Officer.
George states, “Receiving the SBCO Scholarship has been a blessing. Attending college today is not as affordable as it was in the past, so this scholarship has helped me a lot in being able to afford this next step in my education. With this scholarship, I was able to pay for all my textbooks in both my first and second semesters. I am so grateful that this scholarship is here for me!”
If you would like to help students like George, consider making a donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. Endowment donations last forever, as only the investment earnings from your donation are used for scholarships. In this way, a single donation continues to help students for generations to come.
Education is a multi-generational game changer. Research tells us that a child raised in poverty is over 70 percent more likely to raise his or her own children in poverty. A gift of education can therefore not only make a difference for the student who receives the scholarship, but for his or her children and grandchildren as well. Where else can you get that kind of return on your investment?
The three most common ways to donate to the fund are:
- Include the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- If you are over age 71, ask your financial institution (i.e. Vanguard, Fidelity, etc.) to send a portion of your mandated IRA distribution to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. Donations made in this way are exempt from federal income taxes.
- Simply make a cash donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund. As a 501c3 charity, donations are tax deductible.
For more information, visit the SBCO website, community-outreach.org. You can also contact Ron Andrea directly by phone at (520) 904-4831 or by email at endowment@community-outreach.org.
Note that while SBCO accepts donations of any amount, there is a $5,000 minimum for donations to the Scholarship Endowment Fund. Always check with your financial advisor about the tax benefits of donations as they apply to you.