The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke not only cleans up, but they also cool down. Members of the club spent the past two weekends cleaning up the roadside for the main thoroughfare in Oracle, AZ and Golder Ranch Road in Catalina. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke also assisted with fundraising and wrote a grant to help the Oracle Community Center install air conditioning for the for the first time. Rotarians gather as friends and have fun working on service projects of all types.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke began working with the Community Center in Oracle last year. In addition to helping secure air conditioning for the building, the Rotary club also refurbished the Community Center’s Kitchen. The club provided a new professional stove and oven as well as shelving and counters. Members of the club have also enjoyed partnering with the Community Center on a number of projects and activities, including a Fourth of July Celebration, holiday baskets for shut-ins, American Avenue clean up, and other community needs.

There is so much joy that comes from helping others. And it’s even more fun to work with the people. That’s what Rotary is all about - people helping people both locally and globally! But Rotary is so much more!

To tell you a little more about the Rotary story, Rotary is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com