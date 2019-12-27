Everyone in SaddleBrooke seems to be talking about it. Everywhere you go, people are comparing notes and sharing information about how they use it and where they got it. However, it’s a buyer-be-ware market and there’s lots of misinformation about CBD. Even the CDC has been giving out warnings on CBD. So how do you get accurate information about CBD?
The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke has an expert for you. Dr. Jim Nicolai will be speaking at SaddleBrooke on Friday, January 3 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. “Dr. Jim”, as he is called, will be sharing his expertise with the Science of CBD and the Endocannabinoid System. Dr. Jim is a board-certified family practitioner as well as a graduate of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine fellowship under the direction of Dr. Andrew Weil. Dr. Nicolai is the former Medical Director of the Wellness Program at Miraval Resort and Spa, and he headed up the first interactive integrative wellness programs of its kind at a destination spa resort. Dr. Jim is also the author of “Integrative Wellness Rules: A Simple Guide to Healthy Living.” His expertise is in combining conventional medicine with the intelligent use of holistic therapies. In 2016, Dr. Nicolai received his certification as a hospice medical director demonstrating his vast experience, knowledge, and skills in hospice medicine. He currently serves as the Medical Director of Casa de la Luz.
Dr. Jim, along with a host of other professionals, will be featured speakers at our monthly meetings in SaddleBrooke. SaddleBrooke residents, Patricia Gould and Barbara Barr have formed a group to build a community of like-minded learners who desire to know more about wellness. The group will feature professionals to discuss a wide range of wellness topics. The “Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke” or W.I.N offers SaddleBrooke residents an opportunity to learn from a wide variety of professionals in the area of wellness and medicine.
Please note the location and time change for this program. We are meeting in the Ballroom rather than in the Sonoran Room.The meeting time has changed to 1 p.m. rather than our regular time of 10 a.m. SaddleBrooke interest in wellness has far surpassed even the wildest of expectations. We have had to move some our meetings to the MountainView Ballroom. As the Ballroom is constantly booked for SaddleBrooke events, the wellness meetings will take place at a variety of dates and times when the Ballroom is available. Members and interested visitors should watch for dates and information in the SaddleBrooke papers and other announcements.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even brighter. Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. You can also contact Patricia Gould or Barbara Barr by email at at winsbaz@gmail.com or call Barbara at (520) 358-1111 or Patti at (808) 281-9001.