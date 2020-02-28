Oracle State Park invites you to visit on Saturday, March 14 for their Dark Sky and Trail Music Event.
Take a pre-sunset walk along the Nature Trail Loop and enjoy live music featuring various instrumental musicians along the trail. Instruments include jazz and acoustic guitar, mandolin, drums, harmonica. Native American flute, cello and violin. This will begin from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., join us on the Kannally Ranch Patio to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Oracle State Park’s designation as an International Dark Sky Park. Telescopes will be available for night sky viewing after sunset. Musicians will be encouraged to join us after performing on the trail and play together on the patio.
FRIENDS of Oracle State Park will be sponsoring the music. Bring your own snacks, beverages and chairs (if you have them) for relaxing on the patio. This event is free with a park admission fee of $7 per vehicle.
For more information, call (520) 896-2425.