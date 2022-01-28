Yes, taxes are inevitable and, yes, they pinch the pocketbook, but the State of Arizona eases the pain with its charitable giving option. Here’s how it works: state residents may take a credit off their annual Arizona income taxes if they donate to one of the Qualified Charitable Organizations (QCO). Single taxpayers may deduct up to $400 and joint filers up to $800. There is no minimum dollar requirement. Whatever amount you donate, up to the maximum, will be applied as a tax credit.
The Arizona Department of Revenue includes Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as a qualifying non-profit based on the work that the Village does to provide transportation to seniors in our rural area; assist with simple, odd jobs around the house; solve minor technology problems; and offer support during critical life-events. Village volunteers drove nearly 40,000 miles and performed more than 900 household tasks last year.
As a Village member recently wrote: “When we think of all the help and kindness we received from your volunteers, we are so grateful. Your help gave us great peace of mind knowing you were there for us—that we could count on you.”
All contributions to Senior Village stay in our SaddleBrooke community. The Village receives no funding from outside sources. It’s a simple process to take advantage of this tax credit opportunity.
Write a check before Friday, April 15 and send it to:
Senior Village at SaddleBrooke
PO Box 8584,
Tucson, AZ 85738
Then claim your tax credit on your state income tax by attaching forms 321 and 301. The Senior Village identification number to include is 20990. You should consult a tax consultant for all charitable giving decisions.
Contrary to popular belief, Arizona taxpayers do not need to make their charitable contributions before December 31 of a given year. In 2022, the deadline for making a charitable contribution for the 2021 tax year under the AZ Charitable Tax Credit is Friday, April 15, 2022.
Keep in mind the IRS deadlines are different from Arizona's state deadlines. For more information about Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, call (520) 314-1042.