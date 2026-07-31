August in Arizona has a way of slowing us down. I certainly notice it driving on Oracle these days.

When it's too hot to spend a lot of time outside, I tend to think about catching up on projects I’ve been putting off. Maybe organize closets, review finances or start thinking about plans for the future.

One topic for SaddleBrooke homeowners might be ongoing retirement plans—both current and future. Maybe looking into additional retirement strategies, like utilizing home equity could be worth the visit.

Almost every homeowner who walks through my office door begins the conversation the same way:

"I've heard so many different things..."

"I'm not sure I would ever do one, but I wanted to understand it."

"I'm a little nervous just being here."

I always smile because those feelings are completely normal.

For the past 17 years, I've made reverse mortgages my niche of business in Tucson, helping Southern Arizona homeowners learn about this often-misunderstood financial tool. One thing I've discovered is that most people aren't looking for someone to convince them. They're simply looking for honest answers.

Just recently, a homeowner came into my office feeling very hesitant. By the end of our conversation, they hadn't made a decision—and that was perfectly okay. They left with something even more valuable: a clear understanding of how a reverse mortgage works, when it makes sense and when it doesn't.

Many people are surprised to learn that today's reverse mortgages are highly regulated and designed to give homeowners more financial flexibility while allowing them to remain in their homes. They're not the right solution for everyone, but they're also not the product many people remember hearing about years ago.

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In fact, my most recent client was a woman in her eighties who had never had a mortgage in her life. At first, the idea seemed completely foreign to her. After learning how a reverse mortgage could improve her monthly cash flow and help support her retirement goals, she and her family—felt comfortable moving forward.

Every family's situation is different. That's why education always comes before recommendations.

If you're curious but unsure, you don't have to make a decision. You don't even have to be considering a reverse mortgage. Sometimes the best first step is simply asking questions.

My Invitation to You

If you've ever wondered whether a reverse mortgage could fit into your retirement plans—or if you've heard stories that left you uncertain—I invite to call to schedule complimentary conversation.

There's no sales presentation and no obligation. Just an opportunity to ask questions, learn how today's reverse mortgages work and decide whether they're worth considering for your own situation.

My office is located near Oro Valley Hospital, and after 17 years specializing exclusively in reverse mortgages, I'm always happy to be a local resource for our community.

For more information, call Tina Steele, a Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional at

Penny Lane Reverse, at 520-861-2821.