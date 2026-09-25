Coffee & Conversation is back!

Join me for a friendly, informal conversation about retirement options and home equity at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14. Seating is limited to 10 attendees, so please RSVP to reserve your spot. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

Now, back to the question...

What would an extra $1,000 a month mean to you in retirement?

Life has gotten very expensive. Maybe a little more travel. More dinners out. Helping a grandchild. Finally tackling that home project. Or maybe it would simply mean a little less worry about monthly expenses.

Retirement income doesn't always have to come from just one place. Social Security, savings, investments, part-time income and, for many homeowners, home equity can all be part of the conversation.

The important thing is knowing what options you have—and deciding what makes sense for you.

Sometimes it's not about needing more money. It's about having more choices.

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Let's Talk Over Coffee

If you've ever wondered whether your home equity could play a role in your retirement plan, I'd love to have you join me.

Coffee & Conversation

10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 at 1846 E. Innovation Park Drive, in Oro Valley

A relaxed, no-pressure opportunity to ask questions, learn something new and have a conversation.

Please RSVP via text or call Tina at (520) 861-2821.

For more information, call Tina Steele with Penny Lane Reverse at (520) 861-2821.