Retirement is about more than saving. It's also about knowing what you're saving for. If you're within five to 10 years of retirement, now is the time to start building a plan around the life you actually want.

Ask yourself these five questions to help shape your retirement vision.

First: "When do you want to retire?" Timing affects your income, healthcare and Social Security benefits more than you may realize.

Second question: "How do you want to spend your days?" Meaningful activity can help make the transition smoother.

Third: "Where do you want to live?" You'll want to consider family, healthcare access and cost of living, among other factors.

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The fourth question: "What will your retirement lifestyle cost?" The more active you are, the more you may need to add to your budget.

And finally, "Does your plan include giving back?" It might be to family, community or causes you care about.

Your answers are just the beginning. Work with your financial advisor to align your savings with the lifestyle you want. And revisit your plan as priorities evolve.

This content was provided by Edward Jones for use by Rachael Lefave, your Edward Jones financial advisor at 10371 N. Oracle Road, Suite 104 Oro Valley, AZ 85737. Edward Jones, Member SIPC.