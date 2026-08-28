Before saying yes to a weight-loss medication, it's worth asking several important questions: Is it safe for me? How long might I need to take it? And how will I protect my strength? You've likely heard of Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro or Zepbound. These drugs are part of a class often referred to as GLP‑1 medications. They can be helpful for some people, but they deserve careful consideration—especially when strength, balance, and long-term health are at stake.

In later life, weight loss is about more than the number on the scale. The scale tells you what you weigh, but it does not reflect your strength, steadiness or ability to stay active and keep doing the things you enjoy.

Why Medical Guidance Matters

As we get older, the kidneys and liver process medications differently. If you already take medication for blood pressure or diabetes, adding one of these medications without close monitoring can lead to sudden drops in blood sugar or blood pressure. Like any prescription drug, GLP‑1 medications can cause side effects. Not everyone experiences them, but many people notice nausea, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue or reduced appetite—especially when first starting or increasing the dose.

If you and your medical provider decide a GLP‑1 medication is right for you, think about the long-term plan. For many people, weight returns after stopping these medications, which means ongoing use may be needed to maintain the loss. Two key questions deserve special attention: how to manage the risk of muscle loss and how to support your nutrition.

A Quiet Risk: Losing Muscle Along With Weight

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One concern is that rapid weight loss may reduce muscle as well as fat. Research suggests that when older adults lose weight quickly—especially while taking GLP‑1 medications—muscle loss can be a significant part of the weight lost. In some cases, it may account for up to 40 percent of that loss. Muscle supports balance, stability, and independence, which is why strength training matters.

Strength-based exercise gives your body a reason to hold on to muscle. Light weights, resistance bands, body-weight exercises or supervised classes a couple of times a week can make a real difference. If you're not sure where to start, consider working with a qualified fitness professional on a plan that feels manageable.

Making Nutrition Part of the Plan

With the right guidance, weight loss can be approached in a way that protects your strength, energy and long-term health. If you and your medical provider decide a GLP‑1 medication is right for you, nutrition guidance is especially important. Because these medications can slow digestion and reduce appetite, it helps to be intentional about what you eat. A Registered Dietitian can help you build meals and snacks around protein, colorful produce, whole grains, healthy fats and hydration. The goal is a plan that fits your appetite, health needs and medication schedule.

Bottom line: Before you start, take time to ask questions, understand the risks and benefits and make sure you have the right medical and nutrition support in place. Whether or not you choose medication, strength training and optimal nutrition remain keys to a longer, healthier life. The goal is not simply to lose weight—it is to protect the strength, steadiness and energy that help you live well.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. Always consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes or starting, stopping, or changing any medication.