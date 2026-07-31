Awe is the feeling we get in the presence of something vast that challenges our understanding of the world, like looking up at millions of stars in the night sky or marveling at a gorgeous Arizona sunset. When someone feels awe, they may use other words to describe the experience, such as wonder, amazement, surprise or transcendence.

The Healing Power of Awe

We think of ourselves as independent and operating distinctly from others. Awe can offer a remedy. When we experience awe, we transcend self-criticism, rigidity and fear of the unknown. Awe improves our mood, our health and our sense of well-being. Awe expands our sense of connection with others. Awe helps us locate ourselves within a larger context in connection with (and not necessarily more important than) other living things, ecosystems, or processes among which we coexist. Awe inspires generosity. One study found that people who experienced awe (via images of nature) were more likely to volunteer their time to help others. The science of awe has also found that the physical sensation of chills or goosebumps often prompted by awe are associated with a sense of being connected with others in our community.

Where to Find Awe in Daily Life

In his book, “Awe: The new science of everyday wonder and how it can transform your life”, Dacher Keltner describes the research that led to the identification of eight categories of experience that set the stage for awe: the eight wonders. Encouragingly, he and his colleagues found that people experience awe via these eight wonders as many as two to three times each week.

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Moral beauty. We can feel awe when we observe other people engage in acts of courage or kindness. Moral beauty also describes the experience of seeing someone overcome obstacles or watching people with rare talents. Collective effervescence. This occurs when a gathering of people is attending to the same thing, moving together and converging on similar emotional experiences. Example attending a concert. When we are outside, we can find awe in the sights, sounds and smells of nature. Both making music and listening to music attune us to what is happening outside of ourselves and connect us with others and a broader expanse of time and place. Visual design. This includes visual art, movies and geometric patterns. Spirituality and religion. As personally defined by each of us, this might include connection with the Divine, or experiences that transcend our self or understanding. Life and death. We can experience awe when we witness or are connected to birth and death. This includes the experience of uniting facts, beliefs, values, intuitions and images into a new understanding.

Seek awe in safe, positive ways like nature walks, art, music or inspiring conversations.

Reflect on awe experiences to integrate them into your mental framework.

Celebrate your life, love yourself totally. You are AWE-SOME!!!

Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.