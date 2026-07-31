Mark your calendar for the SaddleBrooke Health Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 17. The Health Fair generally draws about 1,000 attendees.

We are looking for volunteers to assist with this event. We have multiple volunteer teams to assist vendors and attendees at the fair. If you like being outdoors, possibly the Traffic/Parking Team would be of interest. If you enjoy meeting, greeting and assisting people, possibly the Information or the Assist Teams would be a fit for you. If you are more physically active, possibly the Setup or Takedown Team would be of interest to you.

There will be a 90-minute orientation meeting for all volunteers on Tuesday, September 22 to learn details about this year’s fair, meet your Team Leader, and receive a free t-shirt. T-Shirts will be NEW this year, with a SaddleBrooke Health Fair logo on the front!

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Volunteers only work for 90 minutes, so you will have time to visit with vendors, get a free dermatology screening, glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and other tests. Desert Life Pharmacy will be on hand to do immunizations. There will also be vision and audiology screenings.

To volunteer, email sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.