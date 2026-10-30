New Season of Health Night Out Kicks Off with Medicare Enrollment Questions and Concerns

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the DesertView Performing Arts Center

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Medicare Open Enrollment is almost here: Thursday, October 15 to Monday, December 7. Come to hear Gary explain the Medicare options before you make decisions about joining, switching or dropping plans. He’ll also discuss new changes coming in 2026, including how higher monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications might impact your plan.

Some commons questions and concerns regarding Medicare that Gary will address are:

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What will my rates be five to 10 years from now?

Can I switch between plans in the future? Are there penalties? Restrictions?

What are the differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans?

If you feel overwhelmed and confused by all the Medicare decisions to make, this Health Night Out event is ideal for you.

About Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson is an independent, licensed insurance broker who contracts with more than a dozen insurance companies. His expertise is explaining the four parts of Medicare and the rights, options and entitlements available to enroll participants in the insurance that they choose is best for them. He empowers people to make informed decisions about Medicare Supplement Plans, Medicare Advantage Plans, Long-Term Care and Life and Annuities.

Please note that this is not a sales presentation.