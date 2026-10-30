Ultra-processed foods are made mostly through industrial processes using ingredients or techniques not typically found in home kitchens. Labels may include isolated proteins, modified starches or oils, concentrated sweeteners, emulsifiers, thickeners, colors or non-nutritive sweeteners. Many of these ingredients enhance flavor, texture, color or shelf life. However, the number of ingredients alone does not determine whether a food is ultra-processed. Common examples include:

Soft drinks, fruit drinks, candy, ice cream and chips

Chicken or fish nuggets, hot dogs and processed cheese

Energy bars, many fortified cereals and sweetened fruit yogurt

Some commercial whole-grain breads and veggie burgers

Why does this matter? Diets high in ultra-processed foods have been associated with weight gain and several chronic diseases, but most long-term studies cannot prove that processing itself is the cause. Researchers are still studying why these associations exist. Possible explanations include poorer overall nutrition, foods that are easy to eat quickly, changes to the food's natural structure and the possible effects of certain additives on the gut microbiome.

Aim for "less often," not "never"

Recent federal data indicate that U.S. adults get about 53% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods; earlier estimates were closer to 57 percent. Comparisons between people with the highest and lowest intakes vary by study, as do the reported health risks. These findings do not point to an all-or-nothing rule. Gradually replacing some ultra-processed foods with more nutrient-dense choices may help.

Choose foods that add more nutrition.

The benefit of cutting back depends partly on what you eat instead. Favor foods that add fiber, nutrients, and staying power rather than simply choosing a product with a healthier-looking package. Some practical steps include:

Replace sugary drinks with water, sparkling water or unsweetened tea.

Choose vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and whole grains more often.

Compare sodium, especially in soups, sauces, frozen meals and processed meats.

Look beyond a single claim such as "high fiber." Added fiber can be beneficial, but one positive claim doesn't tell you whether the product is nutritious overall.

Keep convenience on your side.

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A healthy diet can include processed foods—and even some foods classified as ultra-processed. Foods within this broad category vary in nutritional value; for example, some whole-grain breads, cereals and yogurts provide useful nutrients. Convenience does not have to come at the expense of nutrition, especially when time, energy, cooking space or money is limited. Helpful choices include:

Canned beans and reduced-sodium soups

Frozen vegetables and fruit

Quick-cooking whole grains

Lower-sodium commercial tomato sauce

Whole-grain bread and cereal

Plain yogurt topped with fruit—or a modestly sweetened yogurt if that is the choice you will eat

When choosing among packaged foods, ask three questions: Does the ingredient list resemble a recipe I might use at home? Is the product high in added sugar, sodium or saturated fat? Is there a simpler choice I would enjoy just as much? Use your answers to choose one realistic change.

Choose one change that works for you

Identify one ultra-processed food or drink you have regularly.

Ask whether you truly enjoy it or choose it mainly from habit.

Try one realistic replacement this week.

Keep a modest portion of a favorite treat if it adds joy to your day.

The bottom line: reducing ultra-processed foods does not automatically create a healthy diet. Foods can be homemade or minimally processed and still deserve reasonable limits; examples include sweets, red meat and high-sodium foods. Focus on an overall pattern built around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and portions that fit your needs. You do not have to change everything at once—small, steady changes count.

Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian and SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing nutrition knowledge. This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes.

Sources: CDC National Center for Health Statistics Data Brief No. 536, "Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021–August 2023"; a 2024 BMJ umbrella review of ultra-processed foods and health outcomes; and Yuka's “Ultra-Processed Foods: Decoding a Food Transformation with Major Health Consequences."