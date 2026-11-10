A free barbecue combo, a gluten-free breakfast and a scoop of ice cream are among the Veterans Day offers in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Nov. 11. National chains with Tucson-area locations are also offering free meals, coffee and discounts for veterans.
Local Veteran’s Day specials
Bashful Bandit Barbecue
Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free combo at Bashful Bandit Barbecue, 3686 E. Speedway Blvd., according to the restaurant’s Instagram post.
Guests can choose a green chile pulled pork sandwich, a pulled barbecue chicken sandwich, a chili relleno sausage sandwich or a bowl of double brisket chili. The combo comes with a side and a drink.
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Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro
Veterans can choose any breakfast or lunch item for a free meal at Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro, 5845 N. Oracle Road. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Show a military ID on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to get a free small cone or dish at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 7315 N. Oracle Road, according to the shop’s Instagram post.
National chains with Tucson-area locations
The offers below are from a Veterans Day roundup by USA TODAY reporters Gabe Hauari and Anthony Thompson. The deals are available Wednesday, Nov. 11. Check with your nearest location before heading out, since participation can vary.
Breakfast, coffee and doughnuts
7 Brew: Veterans can get 50% off their drink order at participating stands.
Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Sunrise Pancake Special when dining in at participating restaurants. Bring proof of service, such as a current or expired military ID. The Tucson-area location is in Marana.
Denny’s: Active-duty, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD-214.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Eligible military guests can get one free doughnut in store at participating locations while supplies last.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free bagel with their choice of spread and a hot or iced coffee of any size at participating shops.
IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants. Dine in and show proof of service.
Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military members can get one free doughnut of their choice and a small hot or iced coffee in the shop or at the drive-thru. No purchase or proof of service is required.
Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee at participating stores.
Whataburger: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free taquito until 11 a.m. at participating locations. Show a valid military ID when ordering at the counter.
Burgers, pizza and wings
Buffalo Wild Wings: Current and former military members can get 10 free boneless wings and fries with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in, walk-in counter orders and orders at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.
Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating stores with proof of service. It comes with four slices of deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi.
Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries. Dine in at a participating restaurant and show proof of service.
Shake Shack: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free single ShackBurger with a valid military ID or other proof of service.
Smashburger: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free All-American Smashburger at participating locations with a valid military ID or other proof of service.
Wendy’s: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Dave’s Single at participating locations. Identify yourself as a veteran or active-duty service member when ordering inside or at the drive-thru.
Sit-down meals and appetizers
Applebee’s: Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and National Guard members can choose a free entrée from a special dine-in menu with proof of service. Eligible diners also get a $5 card for a future order through Nov. 29.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie when dining in with proof of service. Eligible guests can also get a coupon for a free appetizer on a future qualifying visit.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military members can choose a free meal from a special menu at participating restaurants. The offer is dine-in only and requires proof of service.
Golden Corral: Veterans, current service members and military retirees can get a free buffet and beverage from 4 p.m. to closing.
Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military members can choose a free entrée from a select dine-in menu. The meal comes with breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad.
Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military members and reservists can get a free shrimp and chips meal with coleslaw at participating restaurants. The offer is dine-in only and requires proof of service.
Yard House: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free appetizer at participating restaurants.
Deals that require a purchase
Chipotle: Veterans and active-duty service members can get free chips with their choice of guacamole, queso blanco or salsa with a $5 purchase. Show proof of service at a participating restaurant.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free entrée with the purchase of another entrée when dining in. The Tucson location is at La Encantada.
Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can buy a sub of any size and get a second sub free at participating restaurants.
MOD Pizza: Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses can get 50% off one regular-size pizza or salad with proof of service. The offer is available in person at participating restaurants.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members can get 10% off their meal and a free appetizer or dessert for the table with the purchase of an adult entrée. The offer is available for dine-in and call-in orders.
Free meal vouchers to pick up on Veterans Day
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active-duty military members can pick up a free combo meal card on Nov. 11. No purchase is needed to get the card, which can be redeemed through Nov. 25.
Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members can pick up a free meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The voucher covers a choice of entrée from a select menu, two sides and a nonalcoholic drink. It’s valid through May 31, 2027.