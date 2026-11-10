7 Brew: Veterans can get 50% off their drink order at participating stands.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Sunrise Pancake Special when dining in at participating restaurants. Bring proof of service, such as a current or expired military ID. The Tucson-area location is in Marana.

Denny’s: Active-duty, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD-214.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Eligible military guests can get one free doughnut in store at participating locations while supplies last.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free bagel with their choice of spread and a hot or iced coffee of any size at participating shops.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants. Dine in and show proof of service.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military members can get one free doughnut of their choice and a small hot or iced coffee in the shop or at the drive-thru. No purchase or proof of service is required.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee at participating stores.