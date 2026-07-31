At 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, we will reconvene in the Catalina Room. The Catalina room is located at HOA-1, next to the Golf Pro Shop. We hope to see all of our friends and supporters from last season, and bring your caregiver friends to learn and grow with us.

The last three tips to conclude our summer:

Ask for an external mirror: Invite someone you trust to flag harsh self-talk when they hear it. Connect with other caregivers: Shared caregiving stories normalize struggle and reduce isolation. Sharing experiences lightens the load, and can make the situation take on a whole new meaning. Might even make you smile! Cultivate mindfulness without judgement: Observe your experience without labeling it as failure.

Fun Two Tidbits to Try

Grounding ,or earthing! Get your bare feet in contact with the earth for at least 10 minutes a day. This lets the negative ions neutralize the positive ions that we pick up during the day. Mellowing out the caregiver.

Essential oils, per the website: ANCIENT 15, gives the recipes to diffuse. This makes your house smell really good and calms your special person. It has helped the sundowners at our house!

It seems like a lot, but every little step helps. Continue deep breathing, hydration and enjoy our beautiful Arizona sunrises and sunsets to reset your circadian rhythms.

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See you all in September.

Without self-compassion, one cannot carry on the journey over the long haul. - Daniel C Potts, MD,FAAN

Contacts

Shirley Webster - (775) 857-7762; sdwweb1@gmail.com

Bunnie Gill - (520) 818-1835; bunniegill@gmail.com