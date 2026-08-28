Tanya Fagentan, who teaches a very popular class in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 and SaddleBrooke Ranch, teaches a weekly Chair Yoga class on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. The cost is $10/class, paid directly to Tanya in cash or check. It is held in the Elizabeth Room, which is at the southern end of the education building and lasts for 50-60 minutes. A sign outside the door will direct you to the classroom. It is large so there is no limit on the number of attendees. Chair yoga is great exercise to improve balance, strength and flexibility through seated and standing yoga positions.

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The class is open to the public! Invite a friend. If you have questions, call the church office at (520) 825-1985 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Thursdays. Vista UMC is located at 3001 E. Miravista Lane on the west side of Oracle, just south of the Golder Ranch intersection.