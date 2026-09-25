Have you tried tai chi before but found it too challenging? Yes, it can be challenging for sure.
So, we have designed a new class that takes a slower pace and places more emphasis on learning the individual moves one or two at a time. This class also includes more focus on the fundamental principles of tai chi such as proper posture, weight shifting, tai chi walking, deep diaphragmatic breathing and body awareness and tai chi meditation.
The class is seven weeks long. It is ideal to start at the beginning of the series, but you can start any time with the understanding that you may have to catch up a bit. The slower pace of the program will help with that, especially if you have prior experience. Or you can supplement with a private lesson.
Here’s how it works. Each week you practice the fundamentals and learn one or two new moves. Then, we add the new moves to the previous weeks’ learning.
Week One
- Learn and practice the principles of body alignment, deep breathing, weight shifting , tai chi walking and tai chi meditation
- Learn the moves: Beginning Tai Chi, Embracing Peacock Tail and Ward Off
Week Two
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Reach Out, Rollback, Press, and Push
Week Three
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Single Whip, Lift Hands
Week Four
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Strike with Shoulder, White Crane Spreads it’s Wings
Week Five
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Brush Knee and Push, Hands Holding Pi Pa
Week Six
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Stepping up to Deflect, Parry and Punch, Blockading as Closing Doors
Week Seven
- Practice basic principles
- Learn the moves: Finish Tai Chi
- Practice the entire form
This format is great for beginners and also benefits more experienced students by perfecting their form and deepening their understanding. Tai chi is lifetime practice that continually teaches and challenges us. We hope to see you there.
The next series starts at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the HOA-1 fitness facility, aerobics room on Friday, October 16. Donation is $10 per class. The class is limited to 12 people, first come basis. We can reserve you a spot each week if you contact us in advance (see below).
For more information, call Carol at (520) 373-3778 or Kenny at (520) 784-1475.