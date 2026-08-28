The July blood drive was a summertime success. We collected 63 units of blood thanks to all our wonderful donors!!!!

Please join us for our next SaddleBrooke Blood Drive at HOA-2 Ballroom on Saturday, September 19 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We have plenty of openings left which means you can make your appointment now and get the time you want. The Red Cross has been staffing us very well and as a result there is very little waiting time in chairs. Come on down and save a life. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=SADDLEBROOKECOM

As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. To schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

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Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing Rapid Pass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15 minutes. Learn more at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Tom and I are proud to be the Coordinators for the Blood Drives here in SaddleBrooke and are looking forward to meeting you and thanking you for your donation! If we can answer any questions for you, please, give us a call 267-394-2027 (Leslie) or 267-394-2000 (Tom).

Save the Dates for Upcoming Drives Here in SaddleBrooke

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Saturday, May 15, 2027