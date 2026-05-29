Metabolism is how your body converts food and drink into energy for breathing, circulation, digestion, repair, thinking and movement. A major component is your resting metabolic rate—energy burned at rest—which is influenced by genetics, age, body size, hormones and especially muscle and bone mass.

Metabolic rate often shifts with age, but daily habits still matter. Choices around meals, movement, sleep and stress can support your body's energy efficiency.

The good news: the habits that support metabolic health are familiar—prioritizing protein, choosing healthy fats and getting plenty of fiber. Here are a few practical, research-backed places to start.

Everyday Habits that Promote Metabolic Health

1) Spread protein across the day.

Protein supports metabolism in two ways: it takes more energy to digest than carbs or fat (the “thermic effect”), and it helps you build and maintain lean muscle over time.

Muscle is metabolically active, so more lean mass generally means higher energy use at rest.

Instead of saving most of your protein for dinner, include it at breakfast, lunch and dinner (and snacks if needed). For many adults, a palm-sized portion per meal is a solid starting point—adjust based on appetite, activity, and medical guidance.

2) Don’t swing to extreme restriction.

A common mistake is cutting calories too far for too long. Very low intake can lead to fatigue, cravings and poorer workout performance—and may also make it harder to maintain muscle.

A steadier approach is to build balanced meals: protein for muscle, fiber-rich carbs for steadier energy and gut health and healthy fats for satiety and hormone support.

Try this simple template: half your plate non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter protein, one-quarter high-fiber carbs (beans, fruit, oats, brown rice, potatoes with skin), plus a thumb of healthy fat (olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds).

3) Build (and keep) muscle with strength training + daily movement.

If there’s one long-term habit that supports metabolism, it’s maintaining muscle. More muscle generally means higher energy use at rest, and everyday tasks feel easier as we age.

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Because we lose muscle over time unless we challenge it, aim for strength training two to three times per week. Squats, lunges, rows, push-ups (wall or counter versions), resistance bands and light dumbbells all work.

If you’re new to strength training or have joint concerns, consider guidance from a qualified professional.

Workouts are only one slice of the day. The “in-between” movement counts—walking the dog, gardening, carrying groceries, taking the stairs and standing up regularly. This is sometimes called non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), and it adds up.

Even small strength gains help over time. Think of strength training as an investment in energy, independence and stamina.

Foods that give your metabolism a “nudge” (not a miracle)

No ingredient will dramatically “boost” metabolism. But a few foods and drinks may provide small, temporary effects—especially when paired with protein, fiber, healthy fats, movement, sleep and hydration.

Spicy foods: Capsaicin may slightly increase energy use. Enjoy it if you like it—just don’t expect big changes from spice alone.

Green tea: Catechins, along with a small amount of caffeine, may modestly support fat oxidation. Unsweetened is best on most days.

Coffee: Caffeine can boost alertness and may help with workouts. Avoid late-day coffee if it disrupts sleep.

Fiber-rich foods: beans, lentils, whole grains, vegetables and fruit support steadier blood sugar levels and greater fullness. Fiber also supports gut health—an important part of metabolic wellness.

Bottom line

Focus on the basics: get enough protein, eat fiber-rich foods, choose healthy fats, and move more. Prioritize sleep and hydration. Then choose one small habit to practice this month—protein at breakfast, two strength sessions per week, or a veggie/bean side each day—and build from there.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing her nutritional knowledge with others. Always consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes.