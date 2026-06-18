Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix-Goodyear: Rooms and suites with one king or two queen beds were available for June 21 and 22, with rates starting at $127 per night. Some room types, including those with mobility and hearing accessibility, were sold out.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Goodyear West: King rooms were available for both June 21 and 22, with rates starting at $169 per night. Two queen rooms were sold out for June 21, but available for June 22, with rates starting at $192 per night.

Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear: Only one studio suite, the lowest-priced room at $109 per night, was available for June 21 stays; five were available for June 22. Suites with one king bed and penthouse suites had limited availability for both nights.

Buc-ee's Arizona location

The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona will open at 1001 N. Bullard Ave., Goodyear.

Buc-ee's Arizona grand opening schedule

The Buc-ee's parking lot will open at midnight on June 22, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

If you are unable to attend the opening, you can watch the ribbon-cutting live on the city's social media channels.

Buc-ee's opening day traffic

The new Buc-ee's is near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, and opening day is expected to be a major event. The city provided a Buc-ee's travel route for June 22 and officers will be along the route to help control traffic.