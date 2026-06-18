The beaver is coming and West Valley beds are filling fast.
Thousands are expected for opening day of the new Buc-ee's on June 22 in Goodyear, with hotels closest to the travel center reporting limited to no vacancies.
Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 in Texas and developed a cult following for its beaver mascot, Texas-style barbecue, cheap gas and "the world's cleanest bathrooms."
The Arizona Republic conducted a fare search of Goodyear hotels on June 16, searching for pricing and availability for June 21 and 22, the day before and day of the Buc-ee's grand opening. Here's what we found.
Hotels near Buc-ee's Arizona
Two hotels are located off the Interstate 10/North Bullard Avenue interchange where the new Buc-ee's travel center is opening:
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SpringHill Suites by Marriott: Suites with two queen beds and a trundle sofa remained available for $195 per night on both June 21 and 22. But supply is limited: The Republic's fare search found just two rooms were left for June 21.
Tru by Hilton Goodyear Phoenix West: Rooms were sold out for both June 21 and 22.
These hotels are within a two-mile radius of Buc-ee's:
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Phoenix Goodyear: Studios with one king or two queen beds were available on June 21 and 22, with rates starting at $176 per night. One-bedroom and two-bedroom suites were almost sold out.
Comfort Suites Goodyear-West Phoenix: Rooms with one king or two queen beds were available on June 21, with rates starting at $110 per night. Junior and executive suites had limited availability. Rooms were sold out for June 22.
Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix-Goodyear: Rooms and suites with one king or two queen beds were available for June 21 and 22, with rates starting at $127 per night. Some room types, including those with mobility and hearing accessibility, were sold out.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Goodyear West: King rooms were available for both June 21 and 22, with rates starting at $169 per night. Two queen rooms were sold out for June 21, but available for June 22, with rates starting at $192 per night.
Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear: Only one studio suite, the lowest-priced room at $109 per night, was available for June 21 stays; five were available for June 22. Suites with one king bed and penthouse suites had limited availability for both nights.
Buc-ee's Arizona location
The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona will open at 1001 N. Bullard Ave., Goodyear.
Buc-ee's Arizona grand opening schedule
The Buc-ee's parking lot will open at midnight on June 22, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.
If you are unable to attend the opening, you can watch the ribbon-cutting live on the city's social media channels.
Buc-ee's opening day traffic
The new Buc-ee's is near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, and opening day is expected to be a major event. The city provided a Buc-ee's travel route for June 22 and officers will be along the route to help control traffic.
The travel route will remain in place as long as traffic control is needed. Expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.
The 6.5 mile route will loop through part of Goodyear and take you directly into the Buc-ee's parking lot.If you are going to Buc-ee's on opening day, you must exit I-10 at Bullard Avenue. Both the westbound and eastbound I-10/Bullard off-ramps will be for Buc-ee's traffic only.
When leaving Buc-ee's, all traffic will be directed to eastbound I-10. You will not be able to get on I-10 westbound.
Rideshare and carpooling were encouraged to help reduce congestion.
"Treat this like a major event, not a quick convenience stop," the city states on its website. "Be patient, be safe and follow all posted traffic control signs and signals, and directions from traffic personnel and officers."
Business access will remain available for all businesses along Bullard, including those on the Buc-ee's traffic route, according to the city of Goodyear.