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A 27-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash in the Catalina Foothills, authorities said.

About 12:40 p.m., Leslie Gaytan Mendivil was headed west on East Sunrise Drive in an SUV when she drifted into the eastbound lane and collided with an SUV going in the opposite direction, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The crash occurred near North Via Zarzosa, just east of North Craycroft road.

Mendivil died at the hospital.

Two unidentified people in the SUV struck by Mendivil — a man, 67, and a woman, 63 — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.