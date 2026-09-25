One of the best endorsements of the Health Fair comes from first-time attendees. Many arrive expecting to spend just 30 minutes browsing the exhibits, only to discover there is so much to experience that they stay for more than two hours. Between the screenings, educational exhibits, conversations with healthcare professionals and opportunities to discover new services available in the community, most visitors find they simply run out of time before they run out of things to see.

So, mark your calendars for one of SaddleBrooke’s most anticipated community events! The annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair returns on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MountainView Clubhouse.

The Health Fair is free and open to all HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents and continues to be one of the community’s best opportunities to connect with local healthcare providers, wellness professionals and service organizations—all in one convenient location.

Whether you’re a longtime resident with a busy schedule or new to SaddleBrooke and looking to establish relationships with local healthcare providers, the SaddleBrooke Health Fair is an excellent place to begin. With more than 40 vendors and 10 screening stations, residents can access a wide variety of free health screenings, wellness information and educational resources that might otherwise require multiple appointments throughout the year.

Free Health Screenings

This year’s screening opportunities include:

Hearing and vision

Skin checks

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

Glucose and diabetes

Osteoporosis

Posture and stress evaluations

Breathing assessments

BMI

HIV testing

Desert Life Pharmacy will also offer vaccinations, including flu, RSV, pneumonia, shingles and COVID-19 immunizations.

Returning favorites include Sonoran ENT, Chiropractic USA, Oracle Eye Physicians & Surgeons, HealthySkin Dermatology, Catalina/Oro Valley Lions Club, Desert Life Pharmacy, The University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy and the University of Arizona Mobile Health Unit.

New Vendors for 2026

The 2026 Health Fair welcomes several new vendors, expanding the range of healthcare, wellness and support services available to SaddleBrooke residents. New participants include Empty Cup Wellness, Duke Nutrition Experts, Beauty Inside and Out Preventative Health, Acupuncture for Pain-Free Health, Innovative Dental and Medtronic, among others.

Residents interested in complementary and alternative approaches to healthcare will also have an opportunity to meet practitioners and learn more about holistic approaches to health and wellness.

More Than Screenings

The Health Fair offers much more than health screenings. Attendees can meet with professionals specializing in assisted-living placement, in-home care, financial planning, legal services and end-of-life planning.

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Vendor booths are also a great place to gather information, ask questions and learn about products and services available locally. Many vendors provide healthy giveaways, educational materials, product demonstrations and raffle prizes.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted or unused items for designated collection sites at the event, including:

Unwanted eyeglasses

Hearing aids

Old cell phones

Expired or unused medications for safe donation or disposal

Thank You to Our Sponsors

The Health Fair would not be possible without the generous support of the organizations that help make this event available to the community.

HealthySkin Dermatology returns as the 2026 Health Fair Underwriter, providing important support for this year’s event.

We are also very appreciative of our current Advocate Donors:

Splendido at Rancho Vistoso

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona

Cleere Law Office

Bayada Home Health Care

Their support helps the Health Fair Planning Committee provide this valuable resource to SaddleBrooke residents at no cost.

Save the Date!

Plan to join your neighbors on Saturday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MountainView Clubhouse.

Whether your goal is preventive care, learning about local health and wellness resources, exploring new healthcare options or simply taking advantage of the many services available in our area, the SaddleBrooke Health Fair offers something for everyone.

Come prepared to learn, ask questions, get screened, discover new resources—and perhaps take home a few healthy giveaways and raffle prizes along the way!