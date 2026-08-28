Ending summer and jumping into our new season.

Leah Kari will be speaking on Prescription drug plans, including GLP1. Leah has been a Pharmaceutical representative, commonly called as "detail men" for 16 years. She worked in Los Angeles with a Fortune 500 ranked international pharmaceutical company. Her primary job was working with primary care doctors, specialists, pharmacists and hospitals matching their needs with her portfolio of pharmaceutical drugs and services.

Leah listens carefully to deliver solid solutions for your needs. Her emphasis is being a trusted resource, and being there for you when you need her, she doesn't disappear!

Join us on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 10 a.m. in the Catalina Room, next to the HOA-2 Golf Pro Shop. We are looking forward to seeing all of our regulars and lots of new friends as we support, learn and grow to help our special people.

The last three tips to conclude our summer:

Ask for an external mirror: Invite someone you trust to flag harsh self-talk when they hear it. Connect with other caregivers: Shared caregiving stories normalize struggles and reduce isolation. Sharing experiences lightens the load and might even make you smile. Cultivate mindfulness without judgement: Observe your experience without labeling it as failure.

Helpful Hints

Try Grounding: Get your barefeet into the earth at least 10 minutes a day. This recharges the ion balance in your body, producing CALM.

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Essential Oils, diffusing or in cremes. ANCIENT 15 website gives recipes for helping all of us remain more balanced. Your house smells nice naturally,

It really helps with sundowning!

Continue deep breathing, hydration and enjoy Arizona sunrises and sunsets.

See you all in September.

"Without self-compassion,one cannot carry on the journey over the long haul." - Daniel C Potts, MD, FAAN

Contacts

Bunnie Gill - (520) 818-1835, bunniegill@gmail.com

Shirley Webster - (775) 857-7762. sdwweb1@gmail.com