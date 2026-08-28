For many SaddleBrooke residents, moving to an independent or assisted living community is something they plan to think about "someday." Often, that decision is postponed until a health issue, a fall or another life change makes it unavoidable.

But waiting for a crisis isn't the only option.

Many older adults are choosing to explore their options while they are still healthy, active and able to make decisions on their own terms. Planning ahead allows time to compare communities, consider what matters most, and make a thoughtful decision rather than a rushed one. Even if a move is years away, having a plan can provide confidence and peace of mind.

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Senior Village at SaddleBrooke's Moving On Team is here to help members navigate these conversations. Trained volunteers provide information, resources, and practical guidance without pressure or expectations. The process begins with a checklist to help you assess whether you're ready to make a transition now or simply begin preparing for one in the future.

Whether you're ready to make a move or simply beginning to think about what comes next, you don't have to navigate the process alone. Sometimes the best time to plan for tomorrow is today.

If you're a Senior Village member and would like to learn more, call (520) 314-1042 to request a visit from the Moving On Team. Not yet a member? Call the same number to learn how Senior Village can help you remain informed, prepared and connected as your needs change.