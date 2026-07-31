When I first walked into the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 (SB2) Fitness Center in the DesertView facility, I immediately noticed something special. Yes, there’s state-of-the-art fitness equipment, information about classes and services and a knowledgeable, welcoming staff. But what really stood out was seeing neighbors catching up before a workout, instructors greeting members by name and conversations that kept going long after the workout. It quickly became clear that the SB2 Fitness Center is more than just a place to exercise; it’s one of the places where SaddleBrooke residents come together as a community.

That atmosphere began with the vision of Fitness Director Jeannette Pyle.

"Our mission is to provide a clean, safe and welcoming fitness center that supports the diverse health and wellness needs of our community," Jeannette says. "Through quality fitness programs, group classes, personal training and wellness education, we strive to help residents maintain active, healthy lifestyles, thrive in retirement and age with strength, vitality and grace."

Unlike a commercial gym, the SB2 Fitness Center exists exclusively for SaddleBrooke TWO residents. As a result, it can offer a wide variety of fitness, wellness and recreational programs at significantly reduced rates compared to similar services and programs available outside the community.

One specific trend especially encourages Jeannette.

"I've seen a growing emphasis on strength training and balance," she says. "Research continues to show that maintaining muscle mass is one of the key factors in promoting longevity and healthy aging."

For SaddleBrooke's residents, strength is about much more than lifting weights. It's about maintaining independence, continuing to travel, enjoying favorite hobbies, playing with grandchildren, golfing, gardening and living life on their own terms. Every workout is an investment in future possibilities.

When asked which programs make her most proud, Jeannette replied, "All of them. We have a fantastic staff that delivers amazing classes and personal training."

That same commitment to excellence guides the center’s continued growth. Three new treadmills and a seated calf machine will soon be added, with future equipment and programming shaped by resident feedback, community needs and thoughtful planning to keep the Fitness Center evolving alongside its members.

Jeannette's own path to SaddleBrooke Two began in California, where she managed fitness and wellness programs at Sun City Lincoln Hills. After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to rethink her professional goals, she accepted the SBHOA2 Fitness Director position before ever seeing the facilities in person. Looking back, she calls it one of the best decisions she's ever made. "The residents and staff at SBHOA2 have made this community feel like home," she says. "I'm grateful every day for the opportunity to serve such an active and welcoming community."

That gratitude is reflected throughout the Fitness Center, where Jeannette's vision comes to life every day through the people members meet first: the Front Desk Team.

Meet the Faces Behind the Front Desk

Whether welcoming a first-time visitor or greeting a familiar face, the front desk associates set the tone for every visit. They answer questions, solve problems, coordinate schedules, and keep daily operations running smoothly. More importantly, they create a friendly atmosphere that keeps members coming back.

Among them is Lori Hancock, who joined the Fitness Center team in August 2018. She was drawn to the role by her passion for customer service and the chance to work in a health-focused environment, and she quickly became an important part of the daily operations. In February 2024, Lori was promoted to Front Desk Lead, where she now works closely with Jeannette while balancing both hands-on member service and management responsibilities. On any given day, you’ll find her moving between the front desk and the office, supporting staff, helping with operations and still making time to connect directly with residents. And if you’ve ever noticed the great holiday displays or creative wall announcements in the center, that’s Lori’s creative touch at work!

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According to Lori, resident interaction is the most rewarding part of her job. She emphasizes that while technical skills can be taught, genuine people skills are essential when hiring front desk staff. “You can’t teach someone to be a people person,” she notes.

The front desk team’s responsibility goes far beyond greetings and check-ins. They help residents with class registrations, personal training and massage packages, retail sales and equipment questions. They monitor schedules, print rosters, manage phone calls and ensure the smooth operation of both the fitness center and pool areas. They also assist with safety protocols, including monitoring weather conditions during the monsoon season and coordinating pool closures when lightning is within 10 miles.

Lori also points out something many residents may not realize: the entire team is CPR- and AED-certified, and they actively maintain cleanliness and safety standards throughout the facility each day. One of the most powerful moments in her time at SB2 reflects just how vital that training can be. On one occasion, a resident passed out while using exercise equipment. Staff immediately responded, calling 911 and administering AED support until paramedics arrived. Thanks to their quick action and teamwork with other residents, the individual’s life was saved, a moment that left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

For Lori and the entire front desk team, the mission is simple but deeply meaningful: ensuring every resident feels welcomed, supported, and safe from the moment they walk through the door. And while each team member came to SB2 through a different path, they all share one thing in common: a genuine passion for people.

Here are a few of their individual reflections:

For Rebecca Donaldson, joining the team after working remotely filled a real need for personal connection. “This role has healed my spirit,” she says. “I’ve built some great relationships with several residents. We share life stories, recipes and words of encouragement. Three of my immediate neighbors come in frequently, which gives me a chance to connect with them more often. I also try to greet everyone as they walk through the door. I tend to walk around a lot so I can interact more. If I see someone peeking through the door, I’ll invite them in and introduce them to our classes, training and equipment.” Rebecca also enjoys those everyday conversations and connections with members. After overcoming her own hip and back injury through healthy lifestyle changes, she shared her favorite green juice recipe with several members, who later told her they felt better as a result.

Jennifer (Jenny or Jen) Tirado brought years of fitness experience with her, including owning a Curves gym in Ohio, but what she enjoys most isn’t talking about exercise. “I love learning about people’s lives,” she says. “People enjoy sharing their past, and you can learn a lot from that.” Whether someone is touring the facility or starting a new fitness routine, Jenny helps them feel confident they’ve found the right place. “When members come in to visit or look over the gym, they might be a little hesitant. That’s when I like to answer their questions and reassure them that joining would be a great decision.” She also enjoys working with different personalities, saying it makes for great conversations and keeps every day interesting.

For Amy Schwartz, conversations are also one of the best parts of the job. Whether discussing University of Arizona sports (Bear Down!) or introducing newcomers to the many programs available, she enjoys helping members feel connected from day one. She also points out that much of the team's work happens behind the scenes, from coordinating class rosters and personal training appointments to troubleshooting equipment and keeping everything running seamlessly. One experience, however, stands out above the rest for Amy. When a regular member returned home after surgery and didn't have anyone at home to help during recovery, fellow Fitness Center members stocked the refrigerator with groceries and welcomed the resident home with a signed card. "It's about so much more than fitness," Amy says. "People genuinely care about one another."

Debbie (Deb) Jones also shares that caring often means being there when members need support the most. During her three years at the Fitness Center, she’s helped members after falls, stayed with them until family or emergency responders arrived, and even driven members home when needed. She also notes that the staff becomes so familiar with members’ routines that everyone notices when a regular is missing a workout. “If they don’t tell us they’re going on vacation,” she says, “we start to worry.” In fact, many members make a point of letting the Front Desk know when they’ll be away, so no one is concerned. “I’ve had members come in just to chat and leave without even working out!” Deb adds.

For Connie Lewis, every new resident is a reminder of her own arrival in SaddleBrooke. She enjoys welcoming newcomers with a warm smile and helping them feel right at home from the start. “I admire the dedication the regulars have to their fitness routines. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know many of them. Most show gratitude and appreciation for us being here and keeping the place clean,” she says. She also values the behind-the-scenes teamwork, where staff members stay in constant communication to keep the Fitness Center running smoothly and efficiently. One of Connie’s favorite traditions happens during harvest season, when members bring in boxes of fresh citrus and other homegrown fruit to share. “Residents love free fruit,” she laughs. “Me too!”

Despite their different backgrounds, the team's reflections all pointed to the same conclusion: the SB2 Fitness Center is about people first. Every day, they welcome newcomers, celebrate milestones, answer questions, share stories, offer encouragement and quietly lend support whenever it's needed. Those countless small moments create something extraordinary, a place where fitness inspires friendships and neighbors genuinely care for one another.

When asked to describe the SB2 Fitness Center in three words, their responses (sometimes identical) painted a picture of the facility itself:

Welcoming. Friendly. Healing. Motivating. Active. Fun. Inviting. Chatty. Energetic. Clean. Varied. Inspiring.

A big THANK YOU goes to the Fitness Center’s administration, instructors, trainers and front desk team for making it all happen!