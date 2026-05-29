Recently, with some of my dear women friends we watched the movie, "Song Sung Blue', the true story of a singing couple called Thunder and Lightning. We could relate to Neil Diamond songs that have resonated with listeners for many decades. For me, a flood of teenage memories surfaced.

The music of our teens was likely the backdrop to your first kiss, the anthem you sang along to with friends at the football games, or a source of comfort when your heart was first broken. One of my favorite past times was getting together with girlfriends and holding pretend mics and singing along to our favorite 45 lp records. I think that is why, for me the rest of my life, those songs act as a kind of musical key to a neurological time capsule.

For many senior citizens, music is a powerful tool for evoking nostalgia. Dr. Laura Whitman is head of the education at MemoryCherish, states “A study has shown that seniors often experience a strong emotional response when listening to music from their past, which can bring back memories and feelings of tenderness. Imagine a song from a high school dance flooding back with vivid memories of youth and energy. It’s compelling how a simple melody can transport someone back to a moment frozen in time, creating a sense of continuity in one’s life. Research indicates that seniors might have a heightened emotional reactivity to happy stimuli.”

The psychological impact of music can run deep, affecting our wellbeing in profound ways. While seniors might find comfort and a renewed sense of identity in familiar melodies, young people often use music to process their emotions and navigate the complexities of growing up. These responses are not just fleeting feelings; they have lasting effects on our emotional health. Understanding how music affects different age groups emotionally can offer insights that go beyond mere entertainment, influencing therapies and social bonding practices.

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The brain loves a good beat, but when that rhythm is wrapped in the warm blanket of nostalgia, it sets off fireworks. Music hits the auditory cortex, and when it’s linked with past emotions, the brain’s reward center lights up. This response triggers the release of dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter, which plays a role in how nostalgia adds color to our emotions.

Dr. Whitman also states “One fascinating study shows that for older adults, music-evoked nostalgia can even foster a sense of empowerment and youthfulness. It seems these tunes can give us a psychological “leg up” by reinforcing our identity and continuity over time. So, next time grandma busts a move to her favorite ’60s hit, understand there’s some serious science behind those groovy moves!”

Music’s influence on emotions isn’t just about looking back with rose-colored glasses—it’s also a tool for handling the present. Think of how a calming melody can soothe a stressed mind or how upbeat tunes can get you pumped for a workout. Music can be a coping mechanism, helping people manage their emotions and achieve emotional self-regulation. Cherish the memories.

Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.