With Summer in full swing, I wanted to share some information about heat safety that we always share with all of our team members throughout Tucson and SaddleBrooke.

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and being aware of the signs of heat stroke can help protect you against summer’s special hazards in our area. Therefore, being proactive is the first step in this process.

Some symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of 104° F or higher, hot dry skin, agitation and rapid pulse, confusion and/or disorientation, difficulty breathing and seizure/coma.

Some things you can do that can help keep you safe while outdoors this Summer:

Keep hydrated. The most important tip of all is to make sure your body has enough fluid to assist evaporation of heat by perspiring. Nothing succeeds as well in this effort as plain water, or as an alternative, a sports drink which will be loaded with electrolytes. Make a plan to ingest extra water before undertaking a strenuous task outdoors. For a low activity day in a moderate temperature range, drink .5 oz. (1/2 ounce) per pound of your body weight per day. For a strenuous activity day in a moderate temperature range, drink .75 oz. (3/4 ounce) per pound of your body weight per day. If the strenuous activity will also be in hot/humid conditions, add 16 oz. of a suitable liquid to the fluid required for a strenuous day.

Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing which permits movement of air around the body.

Wear a visor or hat. Human hair holds in heat which can quickly raise body temperature. Keeping the hair covered reduces absorption of heat by the hair.

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages. THESE TYPES OF DRINKS CAN CAUSE DEHYDRATION.

Keep some fruit and/or veggies on hand to snack on between jobs. These foods contain a high percentage of water.

Rest. Take as many breaks out of direct sunlight as possible.

Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you are taking any medications (including over the counter meds and dietary supplements) that could make you more susceptible to heat exhaustion. Commonplace meds that can include allergy medications, blood pressure or beta blockers, diet pills, laxatives, anti-depressants and diuretics.

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Should you, a friend, relative or someone you come in contact with exhibit signs of heat stroke:

Call 911 immediately.emove or loosen clothing.

Apply cool or tepid water (NOT iced water).

Administer cool beverages, preferably plain water or a sports drink—no alcohol or caffeinated drinks.

If a thermometer is available, try to monitor temperature and continue cooling efforts until help arrives or temperature falls below 102° F.

Temperatures throughout our area are no joke throughout the summer. While we typically use this space to talk about an insect issue in SaddleBrooke, we hope these tips can help you stay cool and prepare properly should you need to be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Again, stay safe and stay hydrated!

(Cody Emmett is the Sales Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. He can be reached at (520) 275-9303. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com ) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.)