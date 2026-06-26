Firewise landscapes in SaddleBrooke feature fire-resistant plants. What? Fire-resistant plants? Are they coated with Teflon or wrapped in mesh screening? No, not at all!

Firewise plants in a desert environment include using many native desert and desert-adapted plants. These plants help homeowners provide defensible space around their homes—particularly in the zero to five-foot area immediately surrounding it and in the five-to 30-foot zone. Careful plant selection, placement, spacing and maintenance can help resist the threat of a wildfire spreading to your home.

Fire-resistant plants are usually easier to maintain and more naturally resistant to igniting from wind-blown embers and direct flames. They often feature these characteristics:

Tend to have leaves, not needle-leafed evergreens

Trees tend to be clean, not bushy and have little deadwood

Shrubs are low-growing (two-feet or shorter), with little buildup of dead material

Taller shrubs are clean, not bushy or twiggy

Sap is water-like and typically does not have a strong odor

Most fire-resistant trees are broad-lead deciduous and lose their leaves

Some thick-skinned evergreens may be fire-resistant.

Plants with a higher moisture content, such as succulents and cacti, are naturally fire-resistant. Agaves of all kinds, chollas, crepe myrtle, desert spoon, desert willow, iris, jojoba, lavender, mesquite, milkweed, ocotillos, photinia, plumbago, red and yellow birds of paradise, red yucca, roses, sage and yucca are just some of the plants we often see in SaddleBrooke yards that are fire-resistant, according to the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office. Citrus trees and fruit trees (apple, pear, peach and cherry) also get the fire-resistant label.

It’s important to remember that drought-tolerant plants may not be Firewise and may not be best for the zero-to five-foot zone immediately surrounding your home.

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However, we also see several fire-prone species as well in SaddleBrooke. These plants often feature these characteristics:

Often have blade leaves or are needle-leaf evergreens

Often have stiff, woody small or fine, lacy leaves

Leaves and wood often contain volatile waxes, fats, terpenes or oils (crushed leaves give off a strong odor)

Sap is usually gummy, resinous and may have a strong odor

Usually contain plentiful tine, twiggy, dry or dead materials

May have hairy leaves

May have loose or papery bark

Usually flame, not smolder, when ignited with a match

Fire-prone plants seen in SaddleBrooke include bamboo, desert broom, juniper, Palo Verde, rosemary, and Texas sage. While many native plants are fire-prone, some depend on fire to reproduce.

Native trees that are fire-prone should be maintained free of dead materials and require regular, proper pruning to maintain their health. Their limbs should be kept six to 10 feet above the ground and away from any structure, including homes. Their canopies should be kept clear of any shrubs beneath them.

For more information about plants and trees that are preferred in SaddleBrooke as well as those to be avoided, check out the Architecture and Landscaping guidelines for both home owners associations. Homeowners are also reminded that changes to your landscaping may require an ALC permit. Check with your ALC for specifics.