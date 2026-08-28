Now that SaddleBrooke has gained recognition as a Firewise community, what does this designation mean for our homeowners and for our community?

“First, Firewise recognition from the National Fire Protection Association acknowledges that we have taken steps to minimize the spread of wildfires in our community,” said Rob Emmett, the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Firewise Committee Chair. “We’ve run a campaign to help educate our homeowners on steps they can take to help reduce the risk of wind-blown embers spreading from one property to another.”

“We’ve also worked with our common area maintenance managers as they take steps to minimize invasive plants such as bufflegrass and other plants that are highly flammable and to trim trees so that their canopies don’t touch. Having air between tree canopies helps limit fire from jumping from one tree to another,” he explained. “The goats you periodically see in our common areas are part of the strategy to reduce fire danger in our common areas.”

Helping homeowners know what actions they can take to protect their homes and properties helps protect our community at large. Having this information can also be useful when residents are planning to upgrade or replace landscaping and patio elements.

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For example, a SaddleBrooke One homeowner recently updated their attic insulation. She had the contractor install 1/8-inch mesh over the vents while they were working in the attic, replacing the ¼-inch screening installed when the home was built. This finer screening can prevent windblown embers from getting into your attic and starting a fire. “It was easy to have this work done. I learned about taking this preventative measure from Firewise,” she commented. “I never would have thought about taking this step on my own.”

“We’ve also been working with our Architectural and Landscaping committees to identify plants that are more fire resistant and those that are easily flammable, so that homeowners can use these recommendations when they choose plantings—especially those in the five-foot zone immediately surrounding their homes,” Emmett said.

Our Firewise teams have also begun providing free assessments of individual homes, offering suggestions that residents can take to improve their home’s ability to minimize damage from wind-blown embers. While these assessments are only available today in SaddleBrooke HOA-2 because we only have one trained assessor, training by state officials will be offered this fall so more people can take advantage of this service. Email firewisesb2@gmail.com to get on the schedule for these free assessments.

Finally, some homeowner insurance companies offer discounts to their policy holders why reside in Firewise-recognized communities. Often, these discounts can be applied when your policy renews. You can check with your specific insurance company for details.