Most people likely see pigeons out and about and do not give them a second thought. However, did you know pigeons and other birds such as Starlings and House Sparrows can pose a serious health threat due to their close proximity to humans? Whether near your SaddleBrooke home or a business you own, these urban dwellers have completely adapted to our way of life, thrive in our structures and eat our food.

If you would be outraged to find a colony of rats living in your attic, you should be equally upset to find pigeons nesting in your attic. In terms of disease and damage, rodents and pigeons are similar. Birds are the perfect vessel for spreading disease: they travel great distances, harbor over forty different parasites and can host over sixty types of infectious diseases.

There are many ways birds can pass disease on to humans: food and water contaminated with bird droppings, inhalation of fecal dust, direct contact with bird droppings, contact with the bird and the bird itself taking disease from one environment to another.

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Some ways homeowners can determine whether pigeons or other birds are causing issues include looking for droppings and nesting materials in your air vents, looking for birds around anywhere preparing or packing food and beverages is taking place and birds living and nesting around air ducts and ventilation systems. Keep in mind it is not enough to remove or exclude the birds; it is critical to exterminate all the parasites and thoroughly disinfect the area they were residing.

Because of the amount of work needed in a bird prevention system for those with serious pigeon problems, your local pest control professional is your best bet if your problem fails to fly away.

Cody Emmett is the Sales Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. He can be reached by phone at (520) 275-9303. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.