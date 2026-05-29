Outdoor entertaining is a big part of life when the weather warms up. An afternoon and evening spent enjoying warm weather in the backyard is the ideal for millions of people come summertime.

An idyllic day entertaining outdoors can be compromised by insects. Biting insects may drive some people indoors, while others may avoid outdoor entertaining spaces entirely at times of year when mosquitoes and other bugs are most active. Bug spray can be a quick and effective remedy against insects, but homeowners also can identify spots on their property that insects may seek out as a food source, breeding ground and/or hiding place.

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Standing Water: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note mosquito larvae and pupae live in water with little or no flow. Standing water around a property can be an ideal spot for mosquitoes to lay eggs. Containers that hold water, like bird baths, flower pots or water bowls for pets, may be inviting mosquitoes to lay eggs in your yard. The CDC also notes that mosquitoes may even lay eggs in tree holes that collect water. Remove bird baths from your property if you're having mosquito issues, and turn over water bowls and empty planters before going inside each night.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note mosquito larvae and pupae live in water with little or no flow. Standing water around a property can be an ideal spot for mosquitoes to lay eggs. Containers that hold water, like bird baths, flower pots or water bowls for pets, may be inviting mosquitoes to lay eggs in your yard. The CDC also notes that mosquitoes may even lay eggs in tree holes that collect water. Remove bird baths from your property if you're having mosquito issues, and turn over water bowls and empty planters before going inside each night. Leaves : Fallen leaves that are not collected and discarded or added to compost piles may be providing a breeding ground for unwanted insects. Slugs and beetles hide and breed in fallen leaves, so it's imperative that homeowners promptly address spots where leaves have fallen.

: Fallen leaves that are not collected and discarded or added to compost piles may be providing a breeding ground for unwanted insects. Slugs and beetles hide and breed in fallen leaves, so it's imperative that homeowners promptly address spots where leaves have fallen. Untidy Areas : The landscape solutions experts at BioAdvanced® note that keeping a neat and clean outdoor environment is the simplest way to eliminate insect habitats on a property. Insects hide in buckets, boards, bricks and even toys. While it can be a chore to keep up with the exterior grounds of your home, particularly when the weather is warm, a nightly scan of the property and some light tidying up will make your outdoor entertaining spaces less appealing to various species of insect.

: The landscape solutions experts at BioAdvanced® note that keeping a neat and clean outdoor environment is the simplest way to eliminate insect habitats on a property. Insects hide in buckets, boards, bricks and even toys. While it can be a chore to keep up with the exterior grounds of your home, particularly when the weather is warm, a nightly scan of the property and some light tidying up will make your outdoor entertaining spaces less appealing to various species of insect. Food Gardens: Gardening is an enjoyable hobby that studies have shown benefits gardeners' mental and physical health. But food gardens can serve as primary food sources for insects. However, that does not mean you cannot have a food garden and still enjoy a relatively insect-free outdoor entertaining space. Homeowners are urged to speak with a local garden center for advice on plant diversity. Some plants, like mint and dill, may attract beneficial insects that keep harmful insects at bay. Local climate can affect what works and what doesn't, so work with a local professional to identify your options.

Insects are unwelcome guests when entertaining outdoors. But there's much homeowners can do to keep insects from setting up shop on their properties.