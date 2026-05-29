Gardening and strong mental health seemingly go hand-in-hand. A study published in 2018 in the journal Clinical Medicine found that exposure to plants and green space and particularly to gardening, is beneficial to both physical and mental health. Penn State Extension says working with the soil and plants can help relax the mind and have a grounding effect on the gardener, as gardening can help to reduce stress, anxiety and even built-up anger. Gardening also helps a person connect to the current moment and not be caught up in their mind. Nearly all forms of exercise, gardening included, can lighten mood and lower levels of stress and anxiety. Also, routines, such as spending a certain portion of the day weeding or tending to gardening needs, creates a soothing rhythm to ease stress.

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