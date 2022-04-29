While our springtime weather is still so beautiful, it’s hard to imagine the heat that will soon arrive, and with it, the departure of many SaddleBrooke residents for cooler climes. Before you snowbirds fly away, there is preparation involved and because of our severe summer heat and monsoon storms, extra precautions are warranted. Whether you’re leaving for a few weeks or several months, we’ve created a checklist to ensure your house is in the same condition when you return.

One to Two Weeks Prior

Arrange for mail forwarding and stop regular deliveries. Put your phone/cable/internet service on hold, if leaving for an extended period. Conscientiously prepare meals by using perishable food supplies in the fridge and freezer. Make arrangements for service checks with pool, landscape and pest services. Sign up for regular house-checks while you’re gone.

HOA 1 Residents: log into the resident website at saddlebrooke.org/resident-absence-information and fill out an online fillable info form. SaddleBrooke Patrol 1 cautions that house checks are performed on a random basis and that physical on-lot inspections are done at their discretion.

HOA 2 Residents: SaddleBrooke Two Patrol no longer does house checks, however, Pinal County offer the services of the Citizens on Patrol Posse (C.O.P.), an organization who will make regular in-person checks on your property. To sign up, submit a fillable form at pinalcountyaz.gov/sheriff/pages/housewatchrom.aspx.

Other options: Search NextDoor for referrals to local paid services that offer comprehensive home checks that include starting your cars and flushing toilets periodically, or enlist a trusted neighbor or friend that you can leave a key with along with an emergency contact as well as any service companies you use (ie: landscaper, pest control, AC, plumbing, security company.) Ensure that you have an emergency lockbox installed near your front door (only first responders can access) Contact Senior Village at (520) 240-0149—the boxes cost $50 and a Senior Village volunteer will install it at no charge. Once your lockbox is installed, you will contact the Golder Ranch Fire District to request your spare key be inserted in the lockbox. Once installed, the box may only be opened by authorized fire district personnel. Remove or secure valuables.

One Week Prior

Replace back-up batteries to smoke detectors and irrigation timers. (If you provide the batteries, the Golder Ranch Fire Department will install them for you.) Remove or cover anything from your yard that could collect water and become a breeding ground for mosquitos in the summer. The Arizona sun will bake your patio furniture – cover it or store it in the garage to protect from the sun. Hot tub owners: Don’t drain the hot tub – turn off the heater, but leave water circulating. Remove any propane tanks and combustible/flammable chemicals from the garage.

A Day or Two Before

If you have a golf cart, put distilled water in the battery up to (but not over) the water fill line and unplug it. Unplug the garage door opener, but do not disengage the emergency pull chain. Seal up any non-perishable food you are leaving behind. Unplug major appliances (oven, washer, dryer, etc.) and minor appliances (radio, TV, coffee maker, toasters, computer, etc.) If you unplug the (empty and clean) fridge, make sure you leave the doors open or you may return to a smelly, moldy mess. Lock all doors and windows. Use automatic timers and nightlights in appropriate rooms. Disconnect negative cable on cars and golf carts. Leave 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in the dishwasher and garbage disposal to help keep seals moist.

Before You Walk out the Door

Turn off the main water valve to the house, making sure you don’t accidentally shut off landscape water as well. (It’s easy to have a plumber install a dual shut-off.) Close all drains or cover. Don’t forget the overflow holes as well – you don’t want to return to a roach infested home! Turn water heater to vacation mode – no point keeping 50-gallons of water hot all summer! Close blinds and make sure windows and doors are secure. Leave all interior doors open to promote airflow. Leave the doors open to washer, dryer, dishwasher and any appliances that typically seal up. Set the security alarm. Set your thermostat at 85 degrees. You can also leave buckets or garbage cans filled with water in a few rooms to help protect your home and furniture from the dry heat. The Arizona heat is harsh and you don’t want your art and furniture to dry out, or those leftover bottles of wine to go bad!