SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is seeking a forever home for Dusty, an affectionate and charming puppy from a recent rescue.

In March, we rescued his mother, Winslow, along with an older pup. Shortly afterward, we learned she was expecting another litter. Under the care of dedicated fosters in Tucson, Winslow delivered eight healthy puppies on Sunday, May 24.

Seven of the puppies have confirmed adopters; Dusty is the remaining pup still in need of placement. He is gentle, cuddly and thriving. Dusty will be ready for adoption on or around Friday, July 24, once he reaches eight weeks of age.

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Through the generosity of the SaddleBrooke community, Dusty will be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped at no cost to his adopter. Winslow will be spayed once nursing is complete, and her older pup has already been adopted and fully vetted.

Winslow is a shepherd mix, and while the father is unknown, the litter displays Labrador-like traits.

We hope someone will open their heart and home to Dusty, a resilient little pup who has already overcome tremendous odds. If you are interested or have questions, text or call Romayne at (520) 834-5718.