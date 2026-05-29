Have you ever looked at a sleeping animal? Nothing is more heartwarming than a contented pet sleeping with a full belly, warm bed and loving home.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is committed to helping as many animals as we can reach this state of nirvana. Whether it be homeless dogs or cats, or an animal here in SaddleBrooke that needs to be rehomed due to the loss of their loving parent, we are here for them.

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You can help too! We are once again participating in the Millions for Tucson Raffle. This raffle supports 501(c)(3) organizations based here in Southern Arizona. Participating organizations retain ALL proceeds from ticket sales. The prizes are provided by Jim Click.

GRAND PRIZE – 2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Roush Edition

Second Prize – Two first class round trip airline tickets to anywhere in the world (* some restrictions apply)

Third Prize – is $5,000 in CASH

Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100 (remember we keep EVERY cent!). The drawing will take place on Thursday, December 10. You do NOT need to be present to win. Please visit millionsfortucson.org for details. To purchase your ticket(s), text Lisa John at (760) 382-5066. Until there are none, save one.