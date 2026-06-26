SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is looking for a volunteer to post on Facebook and help our rescue pets find their forever homes.

You’ll share adoptable pets, event reminders (First Friday, Rawhide collaborations), pill bottle collections, and occasional partner events like adoption days and fundraisers—all provided by our board.

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Experience with social media posting is helpful and training will be provided. Your posts can directly connect pets with loving families. Best of all, it only takes about two hours a month.

Ready to make a real impact? Reach out today via email to Diane Korn at diane81@me.com or Romayne Trudo at romayne03@outlook.com.