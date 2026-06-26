In March, a mama dog and her young pup were discovered abandoned on Catalina Hills Drive in SaddleBrooke. A compassionate employee from Complete Landscaping found them, brought them to safety, and contacted the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network for help.

The pair was soon placed with a foster family in Tucson, where they were lovingly named Winslow and Zero. But their story took an unexpected turn – before being rescued, Winslow had become pregnant again. On Sunday, May 24, she gave birth to eight beautiful puppies, and her foster family embraced the challenge of caring for all of them without hesitation.

The happiest news is that Winslow has been adopted by her foster family, and Zero has found a wonderful forever home in Phoenix. Now, the next mission is to find loving homes for Winslow’s eight puppies once they are old enough.

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Many generous and caring individuals have stepped forward to support these ten dogs. Your donations make it possible for SadddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network to provide complete veterinary care including health exams, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, deworming and microchipping.

We could not do this work without you. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.