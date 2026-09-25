Thanks to the support of our wonderful SaddleBrooke neighbors, Wags & Walkers was able to donate over $2,800 from the proceeds of our 2025 I Don’t Want It Sale for equipment and supplies for Pima Animal Care Center’s new Eastside Adoption Center funded by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.

We are very grateful for your continuing enthusiastic support for this annual fundraiser.

We are gearing up to collect donations for the 2026 I Don’t Want It Sale. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, October 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wags & Walkers will again be attending with our “For Pet’s Sake Boutique”. We are looking for donations ONLY of gently-used jewelry, scarves, purses and accessories.

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You may drop off your donations at:

63457 E. Squash Blossom Lane inside the wall under the ramada between the casita and the house.

No need to ring the doorbell or knock on the door please.

Please drop off donations NO LATER than Friday, October 2.

If you are interested in more information on this event, email Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com.