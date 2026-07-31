Thanks to the support of our wonderful SaddleBrooke neighbors, Wags & Walkers was able to donate over $2,800 from the proceeds of our 2025 I Don’t Want It Sale proceeds for equipment and supplies for Pima Animal Care Center’s new Eastside Adoption Center funded by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). The new location located at 7225 East Broadway will house between 35 and 50 dogs as well as approximately six cats. The Adoption Center opened its doors on Monday, June 1 and has been very well received.

Donated equipment and supplies included: Disposable PPE Gowns, Protective Wear Organizer, Heavy Duty Service Cart, Metal Stanchions, Wet/Dry Vacuum, Dog Stroller, Litter Boxes, Pill Pockets, Doggy Waste Bags, Misc. Cleaning Supplies and tools, Microwave, Metal Storage Cabinet, File Cabinet and First Aid Kit.

We are very grateful for your continuing enthusiastic support for this annual fundraiser.

We are gearing up to collect donations for the 2026 I Don’t Want It Sale. Wags & Walkers will again be attending with our “For Pet’s Sake Boutique”. We are looking for donations ONLY of gently-used jewelry, scarves, purses and accessories.

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You may drop off your donations at:

63457 E. Squash Blossom Lane inside the wall under the ramada between the casita and the house OR

65264 E. Emerald Ridge Drive on the bench near the front door.

No need to ring the doorbell or knock on the door please.

Please drop off donations NO LATER than Friday, October 2.

If you are interested in more information on this event, email Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com.