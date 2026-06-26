Hello Saddlebag Notes friends. I’m Emma, your cheerful little white dog in SaddleBrooke. In this column, I share a dog’s-eye view on life by answering thoughtful questions with kindness, gentle humor, and a bit of tail-wagging wisdom.

You can follow more of my adventures and photos on my blog, Life With Emma in the Desert, at emmathewhitedog.com.

A 4th of July Reminder from Emma

Speaking of adventures, America’s big 250th birthday celebration is nearly upon us as we head into Independence Day! While you humans love the bright lights and booming fireworks, please remember this kind of celebration can be scary and difficult for your pets. To help us feel safe during the big noise, try keeping us indoors with windows closed, turn on some calming music or the TV to mask the sounds and make sure we have a cozy, secure "den" to hide in. A little extra comfort goes a long way when the skies start popping!

Dear Emma,

While out walking I have seen you rolling on your back—really pretty aggressively! Please explain that behavior. Do all dogs do this?

— Curious Walker

Dear Curious Walker,

Ahhh yes… The Roll. One of my finest outdoor performances! First, let me reassure you: I am not broken, and I am not auditioning for the circus. I am simply being a dog.

Rolling on my back—especially with enthusiasm—is one of the purest expressions of canine joy. When you see me drop a shoulder, flip dramatically, and wiggle like a happy little snowplow, there are usually three big reasons behind the madness:

The "Feel-Good" Factor

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Let’s start with the obvious: it feels wonderful. The grass might be cool, or perhaps the ground is perfectly sun-warmed. It scratches those unreachable spots between my shoulders better than Dad ever could. Think of it as "doggy yoga," only with much more flailing and significantly less dignity.

The Scent Strategy

This is where it gets interesting. We dogs experience the world through our noses. If I detect a fascinating fragrance—perhaps a trace of a visiting rabbit or some delightfully mysterious desert musk—I decide that scent needs to be worn. My wolf ancestors rolled to mask their own scent or to "report back" interesting smells to the pack. Personally, if it smells important, I want it on me. Dad, however, rarely agrees with my choice of "perfume."

The Art of the Spot

I don’t just roll anywhere; there is a strategy. First, I slow down and investigate. I circle the area. If the texture is right (not too gravelly—I am a refined lady, after all) and the scent layers are complex, I commit. The best rolling happens when Dad is distracted and the grass is just right.

Do All Dogs Do This?

Most do, though styles vary. Terriers roll with bold determination, while hounds might become deeply committed to a specific patch of dirt. Some dignified seniors consider it beneath them, but many of us enjoy being "upside-down beetles" in a state of pure ecstasy.

A quick tip for the humans: If a dog is rolling constantly and seems uncomfortable, it might be skin irritation. But if it’s accompanied by a wagging tail? That’s just pure happiness.

If you have a question for me, I’d love to hear it. You can email me at emmathewhitedog@gmail.com, mention you saw me in Saddlebag Notes, and I just might answer it in a future column.

With love and wagging optimism,

Emma