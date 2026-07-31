SAVE THE DATE for the “Raise the Woof” Fundraiser benefiting Friends of Pinal Pets, the nonprofit partner to our County shelter. This annual event is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Dog Park and will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon on Highway 79 on Wednesday, November 4.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 1. If anyone is interested in donating silent auction items, gift cards or donations, call Nadine at (702) 672-1050 or send her an email at nadinemm2018@gmail.com. We need your help to make this event an even bigger success than 2025. All proceeds will assist the Pinal County Animal Care and Control to offer much needed services to pets in need.

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Stay tuned for more information and further details on how to purchase tickets for this sell out event.