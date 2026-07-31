The Member/Guest tournament was a great success! Even with temperatures soaring into the 100’s, 84 ladies took to the courses on Tuesday, July 7 to compete in a step-aside scramble. It was a fun and challenging day. Dress for the day was red, white and blue, to honor our country’s 250th birthday. The lunch that followed play was delicious. Thanks to our F&B folks for always serving us great, fresh food.

Kudos to Maggie Falconer and Ruth Irving, chairs for this event. First place winners in the flights were: Flight 1 – Lisa Graff, Nachael Fiske, Pam Bicknell and Kathy Fox. Flight 2 – Angela Tamboura, Marie Kahng, Holly Rose and Ruth Irving. Flight 3 – Baven Holloway, Janice Mihora, Cathe Kropp and Joan Chyall. Closest-to-the-pin winners: Judy Allen-Becker and Sandra Murray. Way to go ladies!

Sponsors are everything! SaddleBrooke Women's Golf Association-18 (SBWGA-18) would like to thank SaddleBrooke Remodeling, our sponsor for this event. Without sponsors we would not have events.

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Congratulations Deb Ousley and Lynn Stewart our June Ace Day champs! Ace Day is played monthly and winners are defined by low gross and low net over the field.

Upcoming events for the SBWGA-18 include LAGOS play day on Tuesday, September 15 and the Cactus Classic in mid-November. Tuesday play days continue throughout each month, as well as monthly Ace Day competition.